Thug jailed after violent New Year's Eve attack on girlfriend

A brute who hurt his own hand due to the severity of the New Year's Eve attack on his girlfriend has been put behind bars.

Former roofer William Bailey punched and kicked the woman around "twenty times" and left her with fractured ribs and bruises all over her body.

At Newcastle Crown Court, recorder Maria Karaiskos told the 39-year-old: "You punched her and kicked her, she says 20 times in her statement.

"She wanted to leave the house but you stopped her.

"She hit her head on the wall and left blood on the wall where she hit it.

"She was punched repeatedly, to such an extent you hurt your own hand in doing so."

The court heard the violence was the third time Bailey had attacked the woman, who he started seeing last September, during their "toxic" relationship.

During the first attack, last November, Bailey hit the woman, who already had an injured jaw, towards her mouth and caused her " a lot of pain" during an argument.

On December 23 last year, Bailey hit the victim near her eye with a roller blind pole.

The woman "hid" in the house until the police arrived but did not make a complaint at the time.

Bailey, of Embleton Street, Seaham, admitted assault and two charges of common assault.

He has been jailed for 23 months.

The court heard the victim submitted a letter to the court, stating she wants to resume their relationship and that they had both been using recreational drugs at the time.

Shaun Routledge, defending, said Bailey has been employed in prison while on remand and had been on a "downward spiral" at the time of the offences.

Mr Routledge added: "He is capable of honest, hard work."