Thug jailed after he headbutted girlfriend

A brute who headbutted his girlfriend in a violent attack then refused her requests to help her get to hospital has been put behind bars.

Craig Jackson, of Collingwood Court, Washington, fractured the woman's nose, caused two black eyes, multiple bruises and a chipped tooth when he lashed out last May.

The 25 year old then refused the victim's requests to help her as she made her way on foot to hospital, with blood pouring from her nose.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the couple had met over an internet dating site in the summer of 2016 but the relationship had quickly turned “turbulent”.

Prosecutor Michael Bunch said Jackson was in a “bad mood” on May 19 last year due to an issue with his benefits payments.

The violence erupted when the victim asked him to leave her flat when he made a mess and he refused to tidy up.

Mr Bunch said: “He pushed her against a wall before headbutting her.

“He pushed her on the floor before punching her.”

The court heard the victim asked Jackson for help when she realised she was bleeding.

But Mr Bunch added: “She asked him to take her to hospital and he refused.

“She set out walking and rang him, again asking for help and he refused.”

The court heard Jackson banged the woman’s head after pushing her to the floor in a second attack three months later, which left her bruised.

Jackson admitted assault and common assault and obstructing police who came to arrest him by lashing out.

Judge Edward Bindloss sentence him to two years behind bars with a restraining order to ban any further contact with the woman.

The judge told him: “It was a repeated, sustained attack and she had to go to hospital. She went alone, she asked you for help and you refused.”

Judge Bindloss said Jackson, who now has another girlfriend, is a “high risk of harm to females you are in a relationship with.”

Vic Laffey, defending, said Jackson felt the relationship was “doomed from the start” but there were “some good times.”

Mr Laffey said Jackson is now in a different relationship, which has been trouble free, and has the chance of a job.

He added: “He does regret the relationship and he does regret the violence.”