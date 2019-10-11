Three people stabbed and another injured in Manchester's Arndale Centre as police arrest man

Armed police officers outside the Arndale Centre in Manchester where at least five people have been treated after a stabbing incident. Picture: PA.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 11.15am on Friday, October 11 to reports of stabbing at the shopping centre in central Manchester.

Social media posts showed a large number of officers at the scene and a suspect being Tasered, as well as police officers running through the centre with several emergency vehicles parked outside.

Several people shared messages on Twitter to say they had been evacuated.

Photo taken with permission from the twitter feed of @xkimdunnell of police vehicles and ambulances outside the Arndale Centre in Manchester. Picture: PA.

A Greater Manchester Police statement said: “At this stage we believe that four people were injured during the incident – not five as previously reported. We will update as the situation becomes clear.

“A 19-year-old woman– was taken to hospital with stab wounds. Another woman was also taken to hospital with stab injuries. Both their conditions are described as stable.

“A man in his 50s has also been taken to hospital with stab wounds.

“A fourth victim – a woman in her 40s - who was not stabbed – has been assessed and did not need to go to hospital following assessment by paramedics.

Handout videograb taken with permission from the twitter feed of @GrizzleMarine showing police running through the Arndale Centre in Manchester. Picture: PA.

“A man in his 40s – who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of serious assault – remains in custody for questioning.”

Counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation into the stabbings at the centre, because of the location and nature of the incident, the force added.

A shop worker, who gave his name only as Jordan, 23, told the PA news agency: "A man was running around with a knife lunging at multiple people, one of which came into my store visibly shaken with a small graze.

"Soon after, security staff told all retail staff to close their doors and move the public to the back of the stores."

A police officer and ambulances outside the Arndale Centre in Manchester where at least five people have been treated after a stabbing incident. Picture: PA.

Jordan said the attack took place on the ground floor.

Other witnesses said that a number of shoppers, some of whom had injuries, sought refuge in the centre’s stores.

The Exchange Square entrance to the Arndale Centre remains cordoned off.