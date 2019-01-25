Three jailed for turf war attack on drug dealer described as 'mate' of Sunderland enforcer Alan Smart

Three men have been jailed for a turf war attack on a drug dealer.

The dealer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was lured to a house in West Rainton on the pretext of selling half a kilo of cocaine for £22,000.

Once at the house, the drugs were taken from the dealer and he was punched and kicked by two of the men, rupturing his spleen.

One of the men, John Freeman, told the dealer: "I'm John Freeman, you've been selling drugs in my area with your fat mate Alan.

"Tell him when I see him I am going to kill him.

"Do what you want with them muppets in Sunderland and Washington, but don't ever come into Durham or Hetton selling drugs."

Peter Makepeace, QC, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court said Freeman's reference to 'Alan' was almost certainly Sunderland underworld enforcer Alan Smart, who was jailed for life for arson last year.

"The victim in this case and Alan Smart were known to be working together in the drugs trade," added Mr Makepeace.

"It is also true to say Alan Smart could be described as fat."

The court heard the drug dealer was lured to the house by Andrew Blake, who has since been sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug dealing after another hearing.

"Blake and the dealer were at the house when a lad arrived with a holdall," said Mr Makepeace.

"He exchanged that for the drugs, but the dealer was suspicious because the lad didn't check the drugs package.

"The dealer checked the holdall which was supposed to contain the money, but all it had in it was cut up pieces of newspaper.

"At this point the dealer realised he'd been 'taxed' - his drugs taken but not paid for.

"Freeman arrived with the third defendant, Ellis Dobbing, and the beating of the dealer commenced.

"After a series of blows had been struck by both men, Andrew Blake called them off, saying the dealer had had enough."

The dealer didn't seek medical treatment, but he collapsed two days later and was taken to hospital where doctors removed his spleen.

Blake, 41, of Regent Court, South Hetton, Dobbing, 25, of Ashdale Court, Farringdon, Sunderland, and Freeman, 35, formerly of Matterdale Road, Peterlee, each admitted unlawful wounding on July 4, 2014.

Lawyers for the three said each had pleaded guilty, and the case had taken a long time to come to court through no fault of their own.

Dobbing and Freeman are both family men, the court was told, whose families would suffer if they were sent to prison.

Andrew Rutter, for Blake, said it was unlikely he would have got any longer than 14 years had he been sentenced for both cases at the same time.

Judge Deborah Sherwin sentenced Freeman to three years in prison, Dobbing to 34 months, and Blake to a year.

Blake's sentence was ordered to run at the same time as his current sentence.

The judge told the men: "The victim was an experienced, major drugs dealer, but he still suffered serious injuries which could easily have been fatal.

"I am satisfied this was part of a drugs turf war, which is an aggravating feature.

"I note that Blake struck no blows, and tried to bring the attack to a close."