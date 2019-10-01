Three in court after woman left seriously injured in Chester Road incident
Three men have appeared in court charged with GBH following an incident in Sunderland’s Chester Road which left a woman seriously injured.
The trio, Alan Dobson, Lewis Smith and Kyle Hurworth appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
Dobson, 45, of Melville Street, Chester-le-Street, Hurworth, 22, of The Anchorage, Shiney Row, Houghton, and Smith, 18, of Hazel Avenue, Houghton, all face a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent.
Hurworth and Smith also face charges of robbery.
There were no pleas taken during the short hearing and the three were all committed to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on October 28 at 10am and bailed.
The alleged incident happened on the A183 Chester Road, a short distance from Barclays bank, on Friday, September 14, last year.