Threatening behaviour, offensive messages and driving under the influence of drugs: The latest cases heard in court round-up
The following cases have been heard at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court:
Anthony Pemberton, 56, of Premier Road, Plains Farm, admitted three charges of sending three electronic messages which were offensive. He was fined £211 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.
Gareth Don, 24, of Centenary Avenue, South Shields, admitted driving with excess alcohol, without insurance and without a licence. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. He was banned from driving for 18 months.
Scott Laws, 41, of Hopewood Park Hospital, Ryhope, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to a charge of threatening behaviour.
Keelan Buckham, 24, of Dean Road, South Shields, was find £70 after admitting a charge of speeding. He was ordered to pay £30 costs and given three penalty points.
Jevon John Schofield, 26, of Londonderry Tower, Hendon, was given a 24-month community order and a 12-week curfew after admitting breaching a restraining order. He was also told to pay £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.
David Summerly, 39, of Westhope Road, South Shields, was banned from driving for 18 months after admitting two charges of driving under influence of drugs. He was also fined £500 and told to pay £85 costs and a £50 victim surcharge.
Craig Merrigan, 32, of Imery Street, South Shields, pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and driving without insurance. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for 12 months.
Toni Blacklock, 19, of Grasswell Terrace, Houghton, was fined £125 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge after she being found guilty of threatening behaviour and admitting breaching a conditional discharge.