Thieves target Sunderland pub which was ravaged by fire just days before
A popular Sunderland pub which is recovering from a devastating fire has been targeted by thieves who have caused further damage to the building.
Just days after a fire tore through the first floor of The Wolsey, in Millem Terrace, burglars have struck at the building – stealing 20 cases of wine and causing further damage to the premises.
In the early hours of Wednesday, October 30, 22 firefighters rushed to the scene as flames tore through the first floor and plumes of smoke rose from the scene.
The blaze caused significant damage to the first floor but the entire property, including the pub downstairs, has suffered considerable smoke damage.
Just days later, mindless thieves have targeted the pub making off with around 200 bottles of wine.
Posting on Facebook on Sunday, November 3, distraught owners Bob and Julie Klein said: “So when you think things can’t get any worse we have now had the pub burgled and 20 cases of wine taken – plus more damage to the inside.
“So if anyone is offered cheap Jack Rabbit wine give us a shout. Thanks.”
Northumbria Police confirmed that the force was called to reports of a burglary at the pub at 11.15am on Sunday, November 3.
A spokeswoman added: “It was reported that entry had been forced and a large quantity of stock had been stolen.”
Inquiries are ongoing into the incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 440 03/11/19.
Following the blaze, the pub bosses posted a message of thanks to the firefighters who worked hard at the scene and the public for their support.
An update on social media said: “We would like to say a heartfelt thank you to the person who called the fire brigade, you won’t believe just how much worse it would have been even 10 minutes later.
"Thank you to the fire brigade who were absolutely fantastic and who we can’t praise highly enough for their brave efforts.
“To all of our amazing customers who have sent kind comments and offers of help. We are really touched by your kind thoughts and hope to see you all when we are up and running.”