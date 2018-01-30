Thief stole Domino's delivery driver's car then led police on dangerous chase

A carjacker stole a pizza delivery driver's vehicle then used it to lead police on a high speed chase.

The Domino's takeaway driver had ended up in a dark car park at night due to a Sat Nav error when Paul Sammons approached last July.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 28-year-old initially asked for directions but then ordered the victim out of the car and took it.

Sammons drove so dangerously when they tried to pull him over, officers had to abandon the pursuit for safety.

A short time later he was seen by police again and eventually span out of control and collided with a crash barrier.

Sammons, of Rushyrigg, Washington, pleaded guilty to theft, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and failing to provide a specimen.

Stephen Duffield, prosecuting, told the court: "The car belonged to a delivery driver from Domino's Pizza and on the evening of the theft he was due to deliver to a Washington address.

"He made a mistake with the satnav and ended up in a car park. That was about 2.45am.

"While he was trying to work out where to go next, the defendant approached the car."

Sammons asked the driver if he knew of a nearby address and he said he didn't but pointed at the Sat Nav and indicated he would find it.

The court heard Sammons then ordered the driver: "Out, out, out."

Mr Duffield added: "He took the car keys out and the defendant took hold of his right arm but he said he would get out of the car voluntarily."

Sammons drove off and the theft was reported to police, who spotted the car at 4.30am on the A1231 going towards Sunderland.

When officers tried to pull him over, he sped off at up to 70mph and drove erratically, forcing officers to abandon the chase.

But he was seen again about 4.50am and ended up crashing into the central barrier and was arrested.

The delivery driver said he was left feeling frightened and shocked by his ordeal.

Sammons, who has two previous convictions for drink driving, was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for 18 months with a three-year driving ban and programme requirements.

The court heard he has spent around six months behind bars on remand.

Recorder Tahir Khan said: "If I were to impose a custodial sentence, bearing in mind how long he has been in custody, he would not spend much longer in custody so I'm persuaded a suspended sentence would be the most constructive way of dealing with him."

Peter Schofield, defending, said Sammons has "made good progress in custody".