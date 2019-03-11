Car crime

These are the worst streets in Sunderland for car crime as five vehicles a day are broken into

These are the areas of Sunderland that recorded the most vehicle thefts, break-ins and vandalism according to the most recent figures.

There were 155 incidents of car crime in the Sunderland, Houghton and Washington areas - an average of five a day - in December 2018 (the most recent month for which figures are available). The figures are from the website www.police.uk, which records statistics by crime type and neighbourhood. Please note that images of streets are for illustrative purposes only.

There were two recorded incidents of vehicle crime in Belle Vue Park West, Ashbrooke, Sunderland, in December 2018.

1. Belle Vue Park West, Ashbrooke

There were two recorded incidents of vehicle crime in Ashford Road, Farringdon, Sunderland, in December 2018.

2. Ashford Road, Farringdon

There were two recorded incidents of vehicle crime in Chatsworth Crescent, Barnes, Sunderland, in December 2018.

3. Chatsworth Crescent, Barnes

There were two recorded incidents of vehicle crime in Corby Hall Drive, Ashbrooke, Sunderland, in December 2018.

4. Corby Hall Drive, Ashbrooke

