Their crimes range from conspiring to supply class A drugs and grievous bodily harm, to theft and possessing offensive weapons. It is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed offences where our police forces have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Callum Berry, 26, of Boston Crescent, Sunderland The 6ft 5in boxer and MMA fighter was jailed for 26 months on January 3 for GBH and criminal damage after punching and kicking his girlfriend so hard he broke a bone in her face. Northumbria Police

2. Joshua Creasy, 21, of Horsley Road, Barmston, Washington His unprovoked attack left a woman with her jaw fractured in two places and nerve damage to her face last July. He was jailed for 37 months after admitting grievous bodily harm. Northumbria Police

3. Sara Copeland, 33, of Front Street, Sunderland The former bank worker was jailed for six months after admitting burglary when her blood was found at the scene of a break-in where a handbag containing a purse and cash were stolen. Northumbria Police

4. Karl Green 49, of Trafalgar Road, Sulgrave, Washington Alcoholic Green was jailed for 22 months after being convicted of a 'very nasty domestic attack' in which his victim's hand was cut with a knife. He admitted assault and breach of a restraining order. Northumbria Police

