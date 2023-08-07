News you can trust since 1873
These are the 17 Sunderland streets with most antisocial offending, according to latest data

These are the Sunderland streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour, public order offences and criminal damage or arson during June.

By Kevin Clark
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:44 BST

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East, West and North policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “in or near” named locations in June 2023.

Anti-social behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.

There were 14 incidents of anti-social behaviour and tree of public order reported 'in or near;' this location

1. Park Lane, city centre

There were 14 incidents of anti-social behaviour and tree of public order reported 'in or near;' this location

There were 12 incidents of anti-social behaviour and two each of criminal damage or arson and public order reported 'in or near' this location

2. Derwent Street, city centre

There were 12 incidents of anti-social behaviour and two each of criminal damage or arson and public order reported 'in or near' this location

There were seven incidents of anti-social behaviour and one each of criminal damage or arson and public order reported 'in or near' this location

3. Castellian Road, Hylton Castle

There were seven incidents of anti-social behaviour and one each of criminal damage or arson and public order reported 'in or near' this location

There were five incidents of criminal damage or arson and four public order offences reported 'in or near' this location

4. Merton Close, Ryhope

There were five incidents of criminal damage or arson and four public order offences reported 'in or near' this location

