These are the 15 Sunderland streets with most anti-social offending, according to latest data
These are the Sunderland streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour, public order offences and criminal damage or arson during May.
The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East, West and North policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in May 2023.
Anti-social behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.
April's figures are available here.