News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

These are the 15 Sunderland streets with most anti-social offending, according to latest data

These are the Sunderland streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour, public order offences and criminal damage or arson during May.

By Kevin Clark
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:52 BST- 1 min read
Locations with most reports of anti-social behaviour across Sunderland during MayLocations with most reports of anti-social behaviour across Sunderland during May
Locations with most reports of anti-social behaviour across Sunderland during May

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East, West and North policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in May 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anti-social behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.

April's figures are available here.