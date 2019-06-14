The theft from a minibus operated by youth group, Youth Almighty, has left them worried about the safety of the vehicle.

The theft, which occurred at around 9.45pm on Thursday June 13 2019, happened while the minibus was parked on Tunstall Village Road in Silksworth.

Thieves removed number plate from their vehicle

CCTV showed a white transit van, with two men, approach the vehicle before climbing underneath the minibus. The pair are seen using tools to remove the spare wheel from the vehicle, and then drive away.

The white Ford Transit van used by the thieves had the number plate removed at the front and Police told the group that they believed the rear number plate was a fake.

Youth Almighty, who help children between the ages of 8-19 years old, use the vehicle to transport children with mobility issues and is a much needed resource.

Councillor for Silksworth, Phil Tye, is the Chair of the Youth Almighty Project. He said: “Whilst the volunteers are struggling to support our community by running a food bank, proving numerous youth activities and back to work initiatives, it is devastating that people from outside our community think they can come in and steal from us.

“They are not stealing for us they’re stealing from the whole community that we serve and I hope that the police take swift action to catch those responsible.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said the force is investigating and asking anyone with information to call 101 and quote reference number 225 140619.