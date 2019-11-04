Theft from Aldi and Morrisons, drug possession and assault: Cases from Sunderland and South Tyneside before magistrates

Latest cases from Sunderland and South Tyneside to be heard by magistrates

Christopher Wayne Chapman, 31, of Ormonde Street, High Barnes, Sunderland, was jailed for four months after pleading guilty to assault, threatening behaviour and failing to surrender to custody. He was ordered to pay a surcharge of £122.

Edward Robson, 68, of Eastbourne Parade, Hebburn, was fined £60 after he was found guilty of breaching a community order.

Thomas Adey, 38, of Coniston Avenue, Easington Lane, admitted breaching a community order. He was placed on electronic curfew for 30 days.

Mark George Hoggarth, 31, of Hylton Road, Sunderland, admitted breaching a community order and was placed on 20 days curfew.

Cally Marie McDougal, 27, of John Williamson Street, South Shields, admitted breaching a community order and was given two days of rehabilitation activity.

Mitchell Gary Lewis Smith, 20 of North View, Easington Lane, pleaded guilty to theft. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £60 compensation, £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Jamie Lovert, 30, of Hylton Road, Sunderland, admitted a charge of possession of cannabis. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.