The shocking injuries caused by Sunderland thug who bit off part of man's eyebrow

An attacker who bit off part of a man's eyebrow in a city centre takeaway has been jailed.

Michael Sancaster, 33, had been thrown out of the Eazy Street bar In Newcastle after he began to bother a woman on a hen party and headed to the nearby Magic Flame takeaway.

Michael Sancaster

Newcastle Crown Court heard he got into an argument with a 24-year-old man at the eatery and was also thrown out of there.

However, he lay in wait for his victim outside the food shop for 20 minutes then approached him to offer a handshake of reconciliation.

The court heard when the victim reached out to accept the gesture, Sancaster shouted "kidding", punched the man in the face and wrestled him to the ground.

During the struggle that followed Sancaster sunk his teeth into and took a chunk out of his victim’s face.

The victim required stitches after the attack

Friends of the victim then flagged down a passing police car who quickly attended the scene and Sancaster, of Marshall Street, Sunderland, was arrested.

His shocked victim was left with blood pouring from the gaping three-inch wound that required stitches in hospital. Northumbria Police released pictures of the victim's injuries after the court case.

Sancaster later admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was jailed for 40 months at Newcastle Crown Court.

Following the case, investigating officer Detective Constable Matt Murray branded Sancaster as a "dangerous offender" who deserved to spend time behind bars.

He said: "Michael Sancaster had found himself alone in a bar in the hours before the attack and in my opinion was looking for a fight.

"He had been thrown out of a bar for bothering a hen party and was angry when he made his way to the Magic Flame takeaway.

"There he came upon his victim and his group of friends. He tried to start a fight but they were not interested in engaging with him.

"Instead he waited outside the takeaway and sucker-punched his victim at the same time as they were trying to make peace.

"This was an unprovoked attack that ended up with Sancaster tearing out a piece of his victim's eyebrow with his teeth.

"It is a violent assault by someone that I would describe as a dangerous offender. I am glad to see him handed a lengthy custodial sentence."