The rapists, sex offenders and perverts jailed this summer

By Neil Fatkin
Published 24th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

It has been a busy summer for Newcastle and Durham Crown Courts with many criminals being put behind bars including for some of the most serious offences of rape and sexual assaults.

Here are the rapists, sex offenders and perverts who’ve been locked up this summer.

Barry Williams, of Ferryhill was sentenced to 18 months in prison and a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order after after engaging in inappropriate communications with a ‘teenage girl’ - who was an undercover cop - who he asked to send explicit messages and indecent images and videos. When police officers seized and searched Williams electronic devices they found “truly horrific” Category A, B and C indecent images and videos – with hundreds of child victims featured.

Barry Williams, of Ferryhill was sentenced to 18 months in prison and a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order after after engaging in inappropriate communications with a 'teenage girl' - who was an undercover cop - who he asked to send explicit messages and indecent images and videos. When police officers seized and searched Williams electronic devices they found "truly horrific" Category A, B and C indecent images and videos – with hundreds of child victims featured.

Rhys Conn, 33, of Attlee Avenue, Blackhall Colliery, has been jailed for 11 years after raping and indecently assaulting a teenage girl.

Rhys Conn, 33, of Attlee Avenue, Blackhall Colliery, has been jailed for 11 years after raping and indecently assaulting a teenage girl.

John Briggs, 60, of Houghton, has been jailed for four years after sexually assaulting a child. He was ordered to abide by a sexual harm prevention order and to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely.

John Briggs, 60, of Houghton, has been jailed for four years after sexually assaulting a child. He was ordered to abide by a sexual harm prevention order and to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Mark Williamson, 47, was sentenced him to 30 months behind bars after admitting attempting to have sexual communication with a child and attempting to arrange a child sex offence. He was also given a lifelong sex offender registration and a sexual harm prevention order.

Mark Williamson, 47, was sentenced him to 30 months behind bars after admitting attempting to have sexual communication with a child and attempting to arrange a child sex offence. He was also given a lifelong sex offender registration and a sexual harm prevention order.

