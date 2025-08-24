The rapists, sex offenders and perverts jailed this summer

1 . Barry Williams.

Barry Williams, of Ferryhill was sentenced to 18 months in prison and a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order after after engaging in inappropriate communications with a ‘teenage girl’ - who was an undercover cop - who he asked to send explicit messages and indecent images and videos. When police officers seized and searched Williams electronic devices they found “truly horrific” Category A, B and C indecent images and videos – with hundreds of child victims featured. | Durham Constabulary Photo: Durham Constabulary