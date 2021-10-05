Composite

The 15 places where most crime was reported across the south of Sunderland in August

The 15 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during August have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 5:00 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in August 2021. July’s statistics for Sunderland Central are available here.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

1. Vine Place

Twenty-three incidents, including eight violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales

2. Burdon Road

Nineteen incidents, including seven of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales

3. Albion Place

Eighteen incidents, including eight sexual and violence offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. Press Lane

Seventeen incidents, including 16 of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Picture: Google Images

Photo: NOP

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4