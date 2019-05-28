The 12 Sunderland streets chosen for a crackdown on crime and antisocial behaviour

Work has begun to tackle tackle crime, antisocial behaviour and poor housing conditions in private rented properties in Sunderland.

The three-month drive will see the likes of Sunderland City Council, Tyne and Wear Fire Service, Northumbria Police and Gentoo work with residents in Southwick to tackle the issues.

Environmental crime including fly tipping, littering and dog fouling will also be targeted.

Work will focus around the following 12 streets: Tennyson Street, Cicero Terrace, Julius Caesar Street, Churchhill Street, Ridley Street, Gochen Street, Bryon Road, Chatterton Street, Kismet Street, Gordon Terrace, Cato Street and Beaumont Street.

Southwick councillor, Alex Samuels, said: "We want residents in Southwick to be proud of where they live.

"So this is part of a focused drive to tackle the issues that residents tell us are important to them.

"We want to work with the community to improve the area and make it a safer and cleaner neighbourhood.

"This will include a mix of education, prevention and enforcement, as well as providing help and support.

"It's something we very much hope residents will get on board with because their help in working with us to tackle local issues and maintain those improvements following this drive is essential.

"So we'd encourage everyone to come along to the drop in session we're holding on the open green space at Ridley Street from 10am to 3pm on Wednesday, May 29. "

Targeted work in the area over coming weeks and months will include:

- Fire safety checks.

- Council environmental enforcement and litter patrols.

- Twice weekly police community support officer patrols.

- An increase in the number of estate walkabouts by Gentoo.

- Patrols to identify waste in gardens.

- Housing enforcement activity.

- A deep clean of the area by the council's environmental services.

- More drop in sessions.

Sergeant Philip Smailes, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are committed to taking a firm approach to help reduce incidents of crime and anti-social behaviour and ensure our residents in Southwick feel safe.

“That is made possible by working closely with partners, and this initiative is an example of the work we are doing alongside other organisations to tackle issues that are important to residents.

“Communities should not have to put up with the criminality and anti-social behaviour of a few individuals, and we understand that the actions of a minority can have a significant effect on those living and working in the area.

“By working together with the public and partners, we can tackle problems effectively.

"We would encourage any residents who have any concerns about issues in their area to speak to us.”

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) is going to be carrying out fire safety checks as part of their involvement. TWFRS Area Manager – Community Safety, Lynsey McVay, said: “By working together with partners and local residents, we can effectively tackle these issues in the Southwick area.

"As a fire and rescue service we’d like to remind people that deliberate fires present huge risks to the perpetrators, cause damage to local properties and the environment, they also present a challenge to us.

"If we are attending deliberate fires, we are unavailable to attend other fires or emergencies.

“We’d encourage residents to report any anti-social behaviour to the non-emergency number 101 and if there’s a fire please call 999.”

Michelle Meldrum, executive director operations, Gentoo Group said: “This initiative is an excellent example of effective partnership working to tackle a number of issues in this area.

"We want our tenants to feel safe, happy and proud of their communities and we are here to support them as much as we can.

"By working together, we really can make a difference to people’s lives.”

People can also report any issues to the numbers below:

• Sunderland City Council - 0191 520 5550 or online at www.sunderland.gov.uk/report-it

• Northumbria Police - 101

• Gentoo – 0191 525 5000 or www.gentoogroup.com

• Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service – 0191 444 1500 or online at www.twfire.gov.uk