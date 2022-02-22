The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North policing neighbourhood.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in November 2021. November’s statistics are available here.

1. Kingston Terrace Twelve incidents, including four of shoplifting, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Coldstream Avenue. Eleven incidents, including eight of shoplifting, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. Roedean Road Nine incidents, including three violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Thistly Close Seven incidents, including four of vehicle crime, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location Photo: Thistly Close Photo Sales