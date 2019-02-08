Terrified Sunderland mum suffers four-year harassment hell by ex-partner

A terrified mum who has been harassed by her former partner for more than four years has said she fears "it's only a matter of time before he really hurts me".

Michael Arkley has been given repeated restraining orders and even served prison sentences for persistently pestering his 52-year-old ex but still keeps turning up at her Sunderland home.

The 49-year-old has been convicted by the courts for breaching orders to stay away from his victim nine times since their relationship broke down in 2014.

Prosecutor Barry Robson told Newcastle Crown Court: "Restraining orders have been breached on numerous occasions.

"He has been the subject of various requirements at community level before being sentenced to various periods of imprisonment for beaches of the orders and harassment on a general scale."

Arkley, of no fixed address, has now been jailed for two years after admitting three further breaches of restraining orders.

Judge Sarah Mallett issued a fresh restraining order to keep Arkley away from the woman for five years.

The judge told him: "None of the deterrent sentences that have been passed to date have had any effect on you, nor has the passage of time since the relationship ended."

Judge Mallett added: "She said she's terrified of you, I don't know whether you appreciate that or not.

"She said she doesn't feel safe in her own home.

"She knows you just continue to breach the orders.

"She has also said 'it's only a matter of time before he really hurts me. I am really worried and scared'."

The court heard the three latest breaches relate to Arkley going to the victim's home on separate occasions in September and October last year.

He was also convicted, after a trial at magistrates court, of causing criminal damage to a computer tablet, which he threw against a wall during the last visit.

Alec Burns, defending, said some of Arkley' visits to his ex's house was because he was homeless and felt "unsafe" at the hostel he was in.

Mr Burns said Arkley has been working in the prison kitchen while on remand.

He added: "He understands the relationship is over."