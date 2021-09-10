Teenager caused criminal damage after getting IDed buying Budweiser from Costcutter

The 19-year-old caused damage to the fence behind the store.

Dylan Robinson told a court he was baffled why he had booted a wood panel at the rear of Costcutter’s store in Durham Road, Birtley, Gateshead.

But at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, where he admitted his guilt, District Judge Paul Currer gave the reason.

Judge Currer told the court: “He’s 19 and buying Budweiser. That’s why he kicked the fence.”

Robinson, of Coquet, Rickleton, paid for a case of lager and headed to an outside rear area of the outlet on Saturday, April 10.

While there, he began sharing his stash with pals, giving the fence a boot into the bargain, prosecutor Sarah Malkinson said.

But Robinson was spotted by staff, who accused him of causing £500 of damage – a figure his solicitor contested at his hearing.

Ms Malkinson told the court the prosecution’s version of events at the hearing.

She said: “The witness was at work in the store. The defendant approached the counter and purchased a case of Budweiser.

“He showed ID after staff had asked for proof of his age. He went to the rear of the store, and gave some of his beer to youths.

“He was damaging the wooden fence at the back of the store.”

Tom Iceton, defending, said his client accepted he kicked the fence, but felt he should have not faced a court hearing.

He said: “The whole fence was damaged, not by him, but he does accept that he kicked the fence.

“He doesn’t know why he did that. He damaged one slat, one panel.

“He’s very sorry for what he did. I’m surprised he wasn’t offered a caution.”

Mr Iceton added: “He can’t give you an explanation for why he kicked it” – prompting Judge Currer’s comments.

Judge Currer sentenced Robinson, who pleaded guilty to a charge of causing criminal damage, to a six-month conditional discharge.

He also ordered him to pay £85 court cost and a £22 victim surcharge, adding: “It was stupid behaviour.

“You’ve no previous convictions but now you have, which is less of a good thing while looking for work.”