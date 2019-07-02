Teenager arrested on suspicion of GBH following Hendon attack which has left man fighting for life
A 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm following an attack in Hendon.
A man, 47, was found unconscious by a member of the public in Tel EL Kebir Road, in Hendon, on Saturday, June 29, morning at 8.55am.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, believed to be life-threatening, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.
Now, a 19-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.
He remains in police custody at this time.
A police investigation was launched after the man was found in the street and the air ambulance was called to the incident.
Detectives carried out inquiries to determine how the man became to be injured and it is now being treated as a suspected assault.
Over the weekend, seven people were arrested on suspicion of various offences in relation to the incident.
A 23-year-old woman and two men aged, 27 and 24, have now been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
The 44-year-old woman has been released on police bail.
And two women, aged 25 and 43, and a 37-year-old man have been released with no further action to be taken.
A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.
“He remains in police custody and is assisting officers with their inquiries.”
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 312 29/06/19.