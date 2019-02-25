Teenager arrested after suspected hit-and-run incident in Hetton which left pedestrian in hospital with serious injuries

A teenager has been arrested after a suspected hit-and-run incident which left a man in hospital with serious injuries.

A 21-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the incident in Front Street, Hetton, in the early hours of Saturday morning. He remains in a critical but stable condition.

Police sealed off a section of the street on Saturday as investigations were carried out.

Northumbria Police said officers received reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at about 1.40am on Saturday February 23.

A force spokesman said the vehicle then left the scene without stopping.

He added: "Enquiries are ongoing and a 17-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident but has since been released under investigation.

"Officers have asked anyone who might have seen this incident, or drivers who may have dashcam footage, to get in touch.

"Anybody with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 90 23.02.19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."