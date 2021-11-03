Teenage boy taken to hospital with head injury after being involved in a collision with a car in Ryhope

The incident occurred on Ryhope Street South and resulted in the road being blocked off.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “We received a call from North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) at 7.25pm to assist with an incident in which a 15-year-old boy had been involved in a collision with a vehicle.

"We attended to assist the ambulance crew and the boy has been taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.”

A statement from an NEAS spokesman added: "We were called at 7:17pm this evening (November 3) to reports of a young male who had been hit by a car on Ryhope Street in Sunderland. We dispatched a rapid response paramedic, a specialist paramedic, an emergency ambulance and a doctor from the Great North Air Ambulance. We took the patient to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle with a head injury."

The police have said the incident is “under investigation”.

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital with a head injury following a collision involving a car on Ryhope Street.

