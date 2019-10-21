Teen left with a broken leg after hit-and-run
Police appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run leaves teenager with broken leg.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 13-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle on Front Street, in Great Lumley on Friday, October 18 at 8.30pm, leaving him with a broken leg.
The boy was hit by a small black vehicle travelling from Great Lumley towards Chester-le-Street, that did not stop after the collision.
He was taken to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary where he received treatment for a broken leg.
A Durham Constabulary spokeswoman said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who may have seen a small, black vehicle in the area at the time of the incident.
“We do not know what the make or model of the vehicle was, but believe it could have been a black Toyota Yaris or something similar.”
Call Durham Constabulary on 101, incident number 427 of October 18 if you have any information.