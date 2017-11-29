Teen faces jail over hit-and-run death of popular dad Gary Wood

A teenager has been warned he faces a prison sentence for causing the death of a popular dad in a hit-and-run.

Four people were previously charged with the murder of Gary Wood, 42, who was knocked down by a car in Seaham Road, Houghton, on June 2 and died five days later.

Mourners carry Gary Wood's coffin in the colours of his favourite football team Manchester United at his funeral.

The charge against a youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was dropped at an earlier stage in the proceedings.

Now, at Newcastle Crown Court, Liam Carr, of Langdon Road, Westerhope, Newcastle, has pleaded guilty to causing Mr Wood's death by dangerous driving.

The 19-year-old also admitted perverting the course of justice in relation his Seat Ibiza motor, which he abandoned after the road crash so it could be burnt out, and two offences of affray.

Carr admitted causing Mr Wood's death on the basis he was driving above the speed limit at a time when there was people and activity at the roadside.

His barrister Jamie Hill QC told the court: "His plea is on the basis of speed, driving above the speed limit."

Mr Hill added: "It was not deliberately driving at the person that was in the road, that would have been murder or manslaughter."

Offences of murder, manslaughter and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent on another alleged victim have now been dropped against Carr.

Gareth Bainbridge, 38, of School Road, East Rainton, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice relating to his involvement in disposing of the vehicle and two offences of affray.

His son Larry Bainbridge, 18, of the same address, pleaded guilty to one offence of affray.

Charges of murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm to the other man were also dropped against the father and son.

All three defendants will be sentenced on January 5.

Carr was remanded in custody while the other two must abide by conditional bail.

Mr Justice Knowles ordered reports from the probation service to be prepared before the next hearing but warned that fact "does not predict the outcome" and added: "All sentencing options remain open".

The judge told Carr: "I am sure you understand, the outcome can only be custody because of the offence of causing death by dangerous driving.

"The length of custody I will decide on January 5."

After his death, Mr Wood was described as a hard working and likeable dad who will be missed by many.