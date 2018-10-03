Teen accused of murdering One Stop Shop worker Joan Hoggett back in court

A teenager charged with murdering a 62-year-old shop worker has had his court case adjourned.

Ethan Mountain is accused of stabbing great-grandmother Joan Hoggett whilst she was on duty at the One Stop Shop on Sea Road, Sunderland, on September 5.

Joan Hoggett

The 19-year-old appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via video link to HMP Manchester for a short hearing this morning.

Mountain, who appeared wearing a grey sweatshirt, spoke only to confirm his name, age, address and nationality and was not asked to enter any plea.

The Recorder of Newcastle, Judge Paul Sloan, told the court he needed more information about the case before proceedings were to continue.

The judge told Mountain, of Heaton Gardens, South Shields, that the next hearing would be on December 17.