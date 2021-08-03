Officers received a report of an assault at an address on Collingwood Court in Washington at around 6.30pm on Monday, August 2.

Police attended the scene yesterday evening and discovered that a man had sustained an injury to his jaw and a woman had also suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Officers have arrested two people, including a 15-year-old, following reports of an assault in Washington. Photo: Google Maps.

Police say they are now searching for a 17-year-old who remains wanted by them following the incident.

Officers have also confirmed that they arrested a 32-year-old woman on suspicion of threats to kill.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of an assault at an address in Washington on Monday, August 2.

“At around 6.30pm officers attended the scene on Collingwood Court where a man has sustained an injury to his jaw and a woman had minor injuries.

"Officers carried out a search of the area to locate the two suspects.

"A 15-year old has been arrested on suspicion of affray and a 17 year-old remains wanted by police.

"A 32 year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of threats to kill."

If anyone has information relating to the incident, then you can contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on their website.

