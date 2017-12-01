Taxi driver fined for refusing to take couple with guide dog

A taxi driver who refused to take a fare from a couple because they had a guide dog has been fined by the courts.

Mohammed Jassim, 48, from Springfell, Birtley, was approached by the couple at taxi a rank on North Road, Durham, in July.

He told them that he was not willing to allow them in his vehicle because of the dog.

The couple explained that the animal was a guide dog and told Jassim that he needed an exemption certificate in order to refuse the fare.

Jassim said he did not have a certificate, but still refused the passengers - who gave up and got in another taxi.

Durham County Council took action against the driver because he did not have a certificate allowing him to decline the fare.

In an interview with officers from the authority, Jassim said he had apologised to the pair and explained that he could not take the fare because he had an allergy.

He confirmed that he did not have an exemption certificate and records show that he has still not applied for one.

Jassim’s solicitor, Jonathan Pigford, told magistrates at Newton Aycliffe that his client had tried to explain his allergy to the couple but they had ignored him.