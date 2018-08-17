Take away CCTV released as police probe race attack

Stills from a take away shop's CCTV system have been released by police as they search for two men in relation with a race attack.

Durham Constabulary has released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a suspected racially aggravated public order incident.

One of the stills released by police as they investigate the disturbance.

A spokesman said: "At about 1.15am on Saturday, August 4, a man entered Bridge End pizza shop in Chester-le-Street and ordered a kebab before he shouted racial slurs, spat at and threatened violence towards staff.

"After a few minutes, the suspect was joined by a second, topless man.

"The first man kicked out at the main store front window a number of times, eventually smashing it.

"Police are keen to speak to the man in the images."

Police hope to find this man as part of the probe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 27 of August 4.