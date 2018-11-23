Sweet shop shut down and entire stock emptied by police in drugs raid

A sweet shop has been closed and its entire stock of confectionary has been seized during a police operation targeting the supply of drugs.

Following intelligence from the local community, officers carried out a pre-planned strike on the premises in South Moor, near Stanley earlier today.

Picture from Durham Constabulary

Officers from Stanley Neighbourhood Policing Team, led by community beat officer Pc Gary Smith and supported by a dog team from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, carried out the lunchtime raid at The Convenience Store in Park Road.

Police said a quantity of a white powder, which is suspected to be amphetamine, was seized during the operation and officers removed dozens of jars and boxes of confectionery from the shop as a precautionary measure to ensure contaminated sweets did not find their way into the hands of children.

A second residential premises in Stanley was also searched where officers found a quantity of cannabis, along with drug equipment and a large quantity of cash.

A 50-year-old local woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and a 56-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

Both were taken to Durham City Police Station for questioning.

Items seized during the operation are now being examined and the investigation is continuing.

Sergeant Dave Clarke of Stanley Police, who led today’s operation, said: “This is a shop which sold sweets to children.

“Families with children were regular customers at the premises, which is right in the heart of the village and straight opposite a nursery.

“We have confiscated the contents of the shop because we couldn’t take the risk that some of those loose sweets might become contaminated with a potentially dangerous substance”.

Sgt Clarke added: “Today’s operation shows that when the local community gives us information about the supply of drugs, then we will take decisive action.

“Hopefully, today’s operation will also have left local drug dealers with a sour taste in their mouths”.

Anyone with information about the supply of drugs in their community is urged to ring Durham Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.