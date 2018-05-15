Suspects in Sunderland street attack set to face trial

A teenager and three men face trial over an alleged group attack in a Sunderland street.

The four were arrested after police received a report of an assault on Vine Place, close to the city's Hays Travel, in the early hours of April 14.

At Newcastle Crown Court Danny Matuszek, 30, of Gleneagles Road, Sunderland, Leon Parkin, 29, of Lanton Street, Houghton, Ryan Hutchinson, 33, of Gleneagles Road, Sunderland and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named, all pleaded not guilty to a charge of wounding with intent.

Judge Robert Adams ordered that a trial, expected to last five days, should take place on September 17.

Matuszek and Parkin, who appeared at the hearing via video link to HMP Durham, were remanded in custody.

Hutchinson and the youth were granted bail.