A murder investigation is ongoing after officers received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman inside an address in Brady Street, Pallion, at 12.30pm on Saturday, December 3.

Emergency services attended and a woman – 47-year-old Michelle Hanson – was found deceased inside having suffered neck injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle’s heartbroken family have now released an image of her.

Police believe Michelle Hanson was murdered in her Sunderland home last weekend.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is absolutely devastating for Michelle’s family and our thoughts remain with them at this awful time.

“We will offer them any support they need as they attempt to come to terms with the events of the last week. It has been understandably difficult for them and I would ask that their privacy is respected by everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ever since this incident, we have been determined to locate those responsible and we will look to bring effective justice against anybody found to have been involved.

“A significant number of enquiries have been carried out in the area since Saturday and I would like to thank the victim’s family for their patience and cooperation, as well as the wider public who have supported our investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police activity in Brady Street, Sunderland, after the death of Michelle Hanson last weekend.

Officers have identified Alexander Carr, 32, as a key individual that they want to speak to in connection with Michelle’s murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Extensive searches are being carried out across the region this week in a bid to locate Carr and bring him into custody.

Police say Carr – who has links across Tyne and Wear as well as Northumberland – is thought to know he is wanted and is believed to be actively evading arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police believe Michelle Hanson was murdered in her Sunderland home last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public is urged not to approach Carr and to instead alert officers immediately if they have seen him or know of his whereabouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contact police via the Tell Us Something page of their www.northumbria.police.uk/ website or by calling 999, quoting log NP-20221203-0434.

Information can be disclosed anonymously by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org or calling 0800 555 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad