Two males were arrested, three e-bikes seized and a drugs haul believed to be crack cocaine and heroin recovered after eagle-eyed police officers trusted their instincts when on duty in the city.

Shortly after 5pm on Wednesday, July 19, officers were on patrol in the Borough Road area when they saw a man riding an electric bike.

The bike was not permitted to be driven in a public place and officers quickly ascertained it was believed to be stolen.

After carrying out a search, the man was also found to be in possession of a stash of drugs, believed to be crack cocaine and heroin, as well as two knives and two mobile phones.

The e-bike was seized and the 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and possession of class A drugs.

Officers subsequently carried out a search of two properties in the area as part of their enquiries and discovered quantities of cannabis inside the first address and two more suspected stolen e-bikes in a second address nearby.

A 17-year-old male who was present at one of the properties was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Both males have since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Drugs and e-bikes have been seized by police.

Following the arrests, Detective Sergeant Kimberley Carr said: "Thanks to officers taking a proactive approach when they saw something not quite right in the community, we were able to arrest two suspects and recover three e-bikes believed to be linked to criminality.

“Not only that, but we have also seized a number of suspected stolen and dangerous items which will be important as we progress the investigations.

“We are aware of recent complaints around vehicle disorder in the area and want to reassure the public that we will continue to take a proactive approach in tackling this issue alongside our partners.

“We understand the detrimental effect that motorcycle-related disorder can have on the communities we serve. It is not a victimless crime and the actions of a minority who tear around on these bikes can make residents feel intimidated and frightened.

“This type of disorder can, in some cases, also be linked to wider, more organised criminality in the community.”

One of the seized e-bikes.

Detective Sgt Carr also stressed they will tackle any e-bikes and e-scooters being rode illegally.

She added: “As ever, we would like to remind everyone that privately owned e-scooters and e-bikes are illegal to ride in any public place – whether that’s a road, pavement or any other public land.

“E-scooters and e-bikes are classified as personal light electric vehicles, so as such are treated as motor vehicles and are subject to the same legal requirements such driving license, insurance, tax and MOT.

“People found to be driving an e-scooter or e-bike on public land could face having the vehicle seized and possible prosecution.”

Anyone who sees someone acting suspiciously or has any information about local crime should contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on their website or by calling 101.

