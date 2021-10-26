Police have revealed that since Thursday, October 21, they have received seven separate reports of commercial burglaries which have been businesses targeted by thieves.

Officers say they are keeping an open mind as to whether the offences are linked.

They also confirmed on Tuesday, October 26, that a 50-year-old suspect was arrested overnight on suspicion of burglary.

Northumbria Police said he remains in police custody and will be interviewed as part of the ongoing investigation.

Detective Sergeant Chris Raper-Smith, who spearheads the Southern Burglary Team, said: “We have seen a spike in commercial burglaries in the city centre over the last few days and I would like to reassure all business owners that we are committed to taking robust action against anyone involved.

“A full investigation is well underway and we have already identified and detained one suspect in connection with our enquiries.

“This type of criminality simply will not be tolerated. As ever, we are working closely with our neighbourhood teams to deploy dedicated patrols in hotspot areas – and we have a number of lines of enquiry to follow as we look to bring effective justice against perpetrators.”

Det Sgt Raper-Smith added: “While we have seen a recent increase, we have actually seen a drop in reports of commercial burglaries over the course of 2021 so far. Between March and June, we saw a seven per cent reduction specifically in the city centre.

“However, this recent spike shows that we can not be complacent. We are doing everything we can to put a stop to this trend, and I hope the recent proactive activity offers reassurance to business owners and residents.

“Please continue to report any incidents to us, so we can look for trends and ensure the net tightens around those responsible. By working together, we can continue to ensure the city remains a safe place to live and work.”

