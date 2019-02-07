Sunderland yob threatened to 'burn' heavily pregnant neighbour

A neighbour who issued threats ended up in court after his heavily pregnant victim recorded their row on her mobile phone.

Anthony Wallace, 26, warned the woman, who was just days away from giving birth, that he would "punch her face" and "burn her" during the shocking confrontation outside their homes, which were on the same street in Downhill, Sunderland.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the argument, which happened last July, was a result of earlier trouble between Wallace and the woman's ex partner.

Wallace, of Goschen Street, Sunderland, admitted using abusive or threatening behaviour.

The audio recording was played at the sentence hearing and the victim can be heard saying "I'm heavily pregnant Anth" and "I'm getting induced in two days time, there's going to be a baby new baby in here", while the furious conversation continued.

At the time, Wallace was on a suspended sentence for an affray which involved him threatening people at a house with a steak knife.

Judge Sarah Mallett told him: "You visited her home address, shouting and swearing for her ex partner to go outside.

"You appear to be, and you accept you were, intoxicated.

"You then began to make accusations against her and threaten and insult her, including threatening to punch her face and threatening to burn her.

"She recorded the conversation and I have heard it.

"She was heavily pregnant at the time. It is totally wrong to be using threats like that in any circumstances and in that tone, let alone to a heavily pregnant woman who was in her own home."

Judge Mallett sentenced Wallace to three months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation requirements and a five year restraining order.

The court heard Wallace had made real progress with the help of the probation service after his last court appearance and the judge said he seemed to be "heading in the right direction" since the offence.

Jessica Slaughter, defending, said Wallace accepts his behaviour was "inappropriate" and wants to work with the authorities to stay away from trouble in future.