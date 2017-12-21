Sunderland yob covered girlfriend's torn-up clothes with mint sauce and ice cream

A "callous and heartless" brute who ransacked his girlfriend's home and poured a concoction of mint sauce and ice cream over her torn-up clothes has been jailed.

Enraged George Farrell trashed his partner's Sunderland home by cutting up her clothes, smashing up her kitchen appliances and pouring shower gel into a games console following an argument on October 8.

The 25-year-old victim entered into a relationship with the defendant earlier in the year, but it broke down after he assaulted her and a restraining order was put in place on September 1 at Sunderland Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Mark Giuliani told Newcastle Crown Court how the woman wished to resume her relationship with Farrell, and he frequently visited her Sunderland home so she could do his washing.

On the day of the offence, the women asked the defendant to leave the property as her grandfather was coming over and she feared what he would think on finding out she had rekindled the relationship.

The couple argued and the woman left Farrell alone in the house whilst she visited her grandmother's house.

When she returned, she found that the house had been completely ransacked - and elements in every room had been tampered with or destroyed.

Mr Giuliani said: "Her bed was covered in liquid softener, mint sauce and ketchup. He filled her game console with shower gel.

"He cut up all of her clothes and covered them in mint sauce and ice cream.

"He smashed a Sky box and covered it in various liquids. In the kitchen, damage was caused to the slow cooker, microwave, kettle and toaster. A pan was also bent out of shape."

Mr Giuliani said the terrified woman then fled the house and went to a friend's, as she was scared of what Farrell might do.

The court heard how he then broke back into the house through a window and flooded the property, before bombarding the victim with phone calls.

Mr Giuliani added: "He said he was going to wait for her outside and slit her throat. He also made threats to kill her grandfather.

"Police went to the flat to find that the bathroom tap had been left running - causing around £500 damage on top of the £1000 already caused to clothes and appliances.

"The carpet was sodden.

"The police managed to estimate where he was and he was arrested the next day. He was found hiding in some undergrowth.

"He feigned illness so much so that he was taken to the Sunderland Royal Hospital."

However it was quickly discovered that there was nothing wrong with the defendant, and he then became violent towards the police officer who was with him at the time.

He kicked and bit the officer, causing reddening and teeth marks to his arm.

Farrell, of Lanton Street, Sunderland, has 10 previous convictions for 14 offences including harassment, arson, common assault and battery.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary with intent to cause damage, assaulting a police officer and breaching a restraining order.

In mitigation, Lee Fish said: "In relation to this offence, without the exhibition of unpleasant behaviour towards the police officer there are no offences that disclose serious unlawful violence.

"This relationship resumed, and it resumed voluntarily on the behalf of the complainant and the defendant. This relationship is not ever going to work.

"This complainant quite clearly wished to resume this relationship.

"He accepts through me that a custodial sentence longer than he has served in the past is inevitable in this case. This defendant tends to act impulsively.

"He has some mental health problems and this offence demonstrates his inability to control his emotions."

Jailing him for four years, with an extended licence period of two years,

Recorder Anthony Kelbrick said: "George Farrell, you are still a young man but have an unenviable record. These offences themselves are dreadful.

"You sent texts gloating or boasting about what you had done or what you were going to do.

"It is hard to imagine the stress that this caused someone.

"You were arrested and feigned illness but your ploy did not work and you turned violent towards the police officer.

"You are incapable of having a proper relationship with a woman."