Sunderland woman 'wanted to be punished' after wrongly claiming £26,000 in benefits

A woman who claimed more than £26,000 in benefits to which she was not entitled has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sandra Pemberton made the dishonest claim for housing benefit and employment support allowance over three years.

Pemberton carried on claiming despite getting back together with her partner, South Tyneside Magistrates' Court heard.

"The claim was legitimate at the outset," said Lorna Rimell, prosecuting.

"It became dishonest when she got back together with her previous partner.

"The total over-payment was £26,172. 84."

Pemberton, 53, of Faber Road, Sunderland, admitted two charges of fraud by dishonestly maintaining a common household with Stanley James between May, 2015, and May, 2018.

She was of previous good character.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said: "Ms Pemberton is ashamed and embarrassed by what she did.

"She cannot really explain why she did it, or why she let it go on for so long.

"She does suffer from anxiety and depression.

"Ms Pemberton wants to repay the money, and she feels she needs to be punished.

"There isn't a repayment plan in place at the moment because she is not claiming anything for there to be a deduction from."

Pemberton was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, 280 hours of unpaid work, and she was ordered to pay £200 costs.