Sunderland woman took part in brutal attack on homeless man in Blanford Street which left victim with bleed on the brain

Danielle McKenzie and Craig Merrigan left the victim with a serious head injury and a broken nose when they targeted him in Sunderland city centre.

The sickening violence happened on Blandford Street in the city, where the victim was with a friend and the assault was captured on CCTV.

McKenzie and Merrigan both hit and punched the man repeatedly and he may have become unconscious during the attack.

Danielle McKenzie.

He spent four days in hospital afterwards.

The pair said the violence erupted because there had been an earlier run-in with the victim and his friend on the Metro and some of their possessions had gone missing.

McKenzie, 30, of Premier Road, Plains Farm, Sunderland, admitted assault and was today sentenced to 22 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements.

Craig Merrigan.

Judge Sarah Mallett said the victim suffered serious physical injury and told McKenzie: "Alcohol is the root of all your problems."

Judge Mallett said McKenzie has spent time on remand and a curfew and intervention with monitoring would be constructive in her case.

The court heard McKenzie is "embarrassed" by her behaviour that day.

Laura Miller, defending, told the court at the last hearing: "She is very sorry for her actions."

At the time of the attack Merrigan was on bail after he warned a businessman he would smash a glass in his face and ordered him to sack two members of his staff in a shocking £5,000 blackmail plot.

During a terrifying 11-minute conversation Merrigan had warned the victim he had four days to fire two named people from his business or he would face repercussions.

Despite Merrigan's threats, the business owner rejected Merrigan's demands outright and alerted the police.

The judge said the victim of the blackmail was "robust" and that Merrigan is a "dangerous" offender.

Jennifer Coxon, defending Merrigan, said the offences were committed after he had consumed alcohol and he has difficulty with "emotional regulation".

