Sunderland woman to appear in court charged with breaking into a vulnerable man’s home and stealing his car

Police received a report of a burglary at a property in the Millfield area of Sunderland, during the early hours of Monday, September 13.

The victim told officers that his car, laptop, TV and wallet had all been taken during the incident.

A 45-year-old woman is due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court charged with breaking into a vulnerable man's home.

Specialist officers from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department spotted the stolen vehicle heading towards Burn Park Road so units were deployed and the car was intercepted near the Queen Alexandra Bridge.

A 45-year-old woman was arrested and taken into custody – she has since been charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, driving without insurance and without the appropriate licence.

She is due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, September 14).

Inspector Stephen Prested said: “This job is prime example of what can be achieved when officers from across the Force come together.

“Burglaries can cause such unnecessary harm and upset for victims who find themselves and their homes targeted through no fault of their own.

“In this case, we were able to trace the vehicle thanks to the rapid response of our motor patrols team, and arrest and charge a suspect, all within hours of the initial report coming in.

“We will not tolerate burglary or theft of any kind and will use every tool and team at our disposal to bring offenders to justice.”

