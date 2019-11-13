Sunderland woman stole from Marks and Spencer, B&M and Poundland in shoplifting spree

Picture c/o Google Streetview

Jeanette McCluskey, 55, of Westgate Grove, was caught stealing items from Marks and Spencer at Team Valley Retail Park in September.

When police were called she told officers she had also stolen from B&M and Poundland and took them to her car to retrieve the goods.

McCluskey pleaded guilty to three charges of theft when she appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Clare Irving, prosecuting, said: “Security officers in the M&S food court at Team Valley followed her around and saw her conceal items in her bag. She took a security tag from a bottle of gin.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said the defendant then went to the checkout and paid from some of her items, but not the ones which she had concealed.

Ms Irving said when police arrived the defendant made the admissions that she had stolen from the other shops as well.

She said: “She said she had stolen things for Christmas and she was very sorry. She said ‘I did it, I feel awful’.”

Goods to the value of £77.44 were taken from Marks and Spencer, hair styling products worth £25.97 from B&M and clothing valued at £46 from Poundland.

Tracey Wood, defending, said McCluskey is physically and emotionally unwell and at the time of the incident she had just lost a close friend.

She said: “This is a lady who was compliant with security officers and police from the outset.”

Ms Wood said the defendant lost her father and nephew last year and recently a very close friend had died.

She said: “This is a lady that is vulnerable. She had mental health issues, quite severe depression.”

She said the defendant is also physically unwell and has a number of issues including fibromyalgia and spondylosis.

Ms Wood said her bereavements seem to have triggered the thefts and she is very sorry for that.

She said: “She is very remorseful. She has some issues that she is coping with.”