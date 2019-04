A woman from Sunderland has been spared jail by a court after stabbing a man.

Joanne Stephenson, 43, from Mariville West in Sunderland, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.

She appeared at Newcastle Crown Court following the incident at the Sandy Bay caravan park, Newbiggin, Northumberland, on January 12 in which a man suffered a stab injury.

She was handed a 12 month suspended prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.