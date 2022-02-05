Roselyn Knighton, 62, launched a foul-mouthed tirade against the officer after he helped put her into a police van on Thursday, June 3.

Knighton, of Hedworth Court, Hendon, hurled abuse which included telling him to “get back to his own country”, a court heard.

And on Sunday, November 7, she threatened a neighbour who she blamed for a restrictive criminal behaviour order (CBO) being imposed on her.

The case was heard South Shields at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

She told the woman she would “pour paint” on washing on her line and burn down her Burscough Crescent home in Roker.

Of the racist abuse, prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik said: “Officers had cause to attend her address on other matters and had cause to arrest the defendant.

“She made several racist remarks towards an officer.”

Magistrates in South Tyneside were told Knighton was made subject to a criminal behaviour order by Sunderland City Council in October.

It followed complaints about goings on at her then Burscough Crescent home and prevented her harassing members of the public.

Mrs Yanes Hellevik added: “At about 5pm the neighbour heard the defendant open her upstairs window and shout and make threats.

“She said she was going to pour paint over washing on the line and made threats to burn her house down.”

Knighton pleaded guilty to racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress, harming a witness in civil proceedings and breach of the CBO.

Ian Cassidy, defending, said Knighton’s spiral into criminality was new and was due to her worsening dependency on alcohol.

He said she had taken steps to tackle her drinking problem by self-referring to support services.

Mr Cassidy added: “That’s important because she knows she has to sort the alcohol out.

“In every single case, and in all of these matters, the offences have been committed in drink. There’s been a steady decline.

“The comments against the officer were out of character and she doesn’t remember making the other comments.”

Magistrates sentenced Knighton to an 18-month community order, with 25 rehabilitation days and a six-month alcohol treatment order.

She was fined £100 and must pay the same in compensation to each of her two victims, with £150 court costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

