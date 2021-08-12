Sunderland woman ordered by court to pay over £500 after letting dog off its lead in Roker Park

"Keep dogs on a lead" signs are visible at all entrances at Roker Park.

Angela Parker, of Gillside Grove, Roker, has been fined £220 after letting her dog off its lead in the city’s Roker Park.

She was taken to court for failing to pay a £75 fixed penalty notice served on her for breaching the Public Spaces Protection Order in place at the park.

A neighbourhood enforcement warden issued her with a penalty notice for £75 after witnessing her allowing her dog to be off a lead in November 2020, despite 'Keep Dogs on Leads'’ signs at all entrances to the park.

She then failed to attend the hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 10 and the case was proved in her absence.

In addition to the fine, she was also ordered to pay £250 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "The rules on keeping dogs on a lead in city parks have been in place since 2014 and are signposted at the entrance to all of our parks so there really is no excuse for ignoring them."