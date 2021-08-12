Sunderland woman ordered by court to pay over £500 after letting dog off its lead in Roker Park

A Sunderland resident has been ordered to pay a £220 fine plus costs after letting her dog off its lead in Roker Park despite 'Keep Dogs on Leads'’ signs at all entrances to the park.

By Georgina Cutler
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 4:29 pm
"Keep dogs on a lead" signs are visible at all entrances at Roker Park.

Angela Parker, of Gillside Grove, Roker, has been fined £220 after letting her dog off its lead in the city’s Roker Park.

She was taken to court for failing to pay a £75 fixed penalty notice served on her for breaching the Public Spaces Protection Order in place at the park.

A neighbourhood enforcement warden issued her with a penalty notice for £75 after witnessing her allowing her dog to be off a lead in November 2020, despite 'Keep Dogs on Leads'’ signs at all entrances to the park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Remembrance service to be held in Mowbray Park at end of a memorial walk for Sun...

She then failed to attend the hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates Court on Tuesday, August 10 and the case was proved in her absence.

In addition to the fine, she was also ordered to pay £250 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "The rules on keeping dogs on a lead in city parks have been in place since 2014 and are signposted at the entrance to all of our parks so there really is no excuse for ignoring them."

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.