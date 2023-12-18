Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kayleigh Chapman.JPG

Christmas plans might be cancelled for a not-so festive fugitive from Sunderland as officers launch an appeal to the public for help.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police has released the faces of 10 suspects believed to be responsible for burglary offences in the force area, including a woman from Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These individuals are now on the 'Naughty List' as officers vow to have them all arrested before Christmas Day.

The suspects are:

- Kayleigh Chapman, 38, of Sunderland

- Sam Gordon, 36, of Jarrow

- Daniel Lancaster, 32, of Newcastle

- Ian Tomlin, 36, of Gateshead

- Gareth Smith, 43, of South Shields

- Jordan Smith, 30, of Morpeth

- Ryan Spearman, 37, of South Shields

- Cory Thomson, 23, of Newcastle

- William Trotter, 42, of Wallsend

- John Whitfield, 45, of Newcastle

Detective Inspector Ash Loader of Northumbria Police said: "Burglary is an intrusive crime which can leave victims feeling unsafe in their own homes.

“We are committed to tackling these kind of offences, and we want to reassure the public we are doing all we can to bring those responsible to justice.

"The public have always delivered when it comes to appeals like this, and we are hoping everyone can rise to the challenge once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our aim is to bring all 10 of these suspects into custody before Christmas so that we can interview them in connection with a number of offences committed.

"These individuals know they are wanted by police and have so far ignored all of our attempts to speak to them.

"Please take a moment to look through these pictures. Have you seen them in your community, or do you know where they might be staying?

"No matter how insignificant you feel your information might be, it could prove crucial to our ongoing enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can help track down any of those named by police then report it online using the report tool on our website.