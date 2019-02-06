Sunderland woman denies stealing almost £50,000 from her elderly South Shields uncle

A woman has appeared before magistrates to deny stealing almost £50,000 from her elderly uncle.

Lillian Handysides, from Sunderland, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates Court accused of theft totalling £49,504.68.

The money was allegedly taken from her elderly uncle, Ronald Young, who lives in South Shields and was 88 years old at the time of the offences.

The four charges against Handysides are:

•On Tuesday March 11, 2015, at South Shields stole money to the value of £600 belonging to Ronald Gordon Young.

•On Friday April 29, 2016, at South Shields stole money to the value of £20,000 belonging to Ronald Gordon Young.

•On Tuesday March 11, 2015, at South Shields stole money to the value of £3,904.68 belonging to Ronald Gordon Young.

•On Tuesday March 11, 2015, at South Shields stole money to the value of £25,000 belonging to Ronald Gordon Young.

The 56-year-old, who appeared before magistrates wearing a navy coat, spoke only to confirm her name, age, address and nationality.

Her address was listed on the court register as Bodiam Road, Sunderland, but when asked Handysides said she lived in Brabant Gardens, in the Castletown area of the city.

Relatives of the victim gathered in the public gallery to witness the first hearing.

Magistrates decided to send the case to be tried at Newcastle Crown Court.

Handysides is next due to appear before the court on March 5.