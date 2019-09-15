Sunderland thug attacked 73-year-old grandad with pop bottle after being awoken by workmen

Jonathon Ruddock, 27, admitted throwing the half-full bottle at his grandad, Robert Scott, and also hitting him with a kitchen mat.

Ruddock, of Scruton Avenue, Sunderland, who has ADHD and autism and was living with his grandfather in Portland Road at the time, had been out drinking the night before.

Lee Poppett, prosecuting, said in the early hours of the morning, on June 22, Mr Scott got a phone call from Ruddock asking him to pick him up from South Hylton Metro station, which he did.

He said: "Mr Ruddock was in somewhat of a drunken state.

"At 8am that morning Mr Scott describes getting up out of bed, he had arranged for some workmen to attend the property.

"Mr Scott went into Mr Ruddock's bedroom and his description of him is that he quite simply flipped. Mr Ruddock was shouting and behaving aggressively."

Mr Poppett said a short time later in the kitchen, the defendant picked up the bottle and threw it at his grandfather hitting him on the back. He got a kitchen mat to swing at grandfather and the corner of the kitchen mat struck him a number of times."

With the level of violence Mr Scott contacted the police.

Mr Poppett read Mr Scott's statement, which said: "I am 73, I don't feel confident to stand up to him.

"I am shocked at the way Jonathon has behaved towards me, his behaviour has upset me a lot.

"I took Jonathan into my home to help him out and as a result I have had had very little back apart from grief.

"I am in constant fear of him and his aggressive outbursts. I have given him many chances to change his ways and his behaviour, I want to live the rest of my life as a peaceful one."

Heather Bolton, defending, said Ruddock had an issue with drugs and alcohol.

She said: "When the workmen arrived very early in the morning, sadly Mr Ruddock was still under the influence of whatever substance he had had the night before.

"When the workmen were walking around and putting up the scaffolding, he has taken exception to that.

"In a rage he hit his grandad, something that he deeply regrets. He is deeply ashamed of his actions. He does beat himself up about his behaviour on that particular occasion."

Ms Bolton said: "He is trying to get back on the straight and narrow. He is working with Wear Recovery."

Ruddock was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay £100 compensation to his grandfather, as well as £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.