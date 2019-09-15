Sunderland thief stuffed £71 worth of toiletries into carrier bag at Wilko to sell to buy drink
A Sunderland man stole goods to sell for money to buy alcohol - a court heard.
Lawrence Newby, 44, admitted taking a range of toiletries, valued at £71, from Wilkos in February this year, when he appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
Glenda Beck, prosecuting, said: "He produces a carrier bag, selects items and conceals them in the bag."
A security officer from the store reviewed the CCTV footage at a later date and identified Newby, who lives in Sunderland's Hudson Road.
She said: "His intention when he entered the shop was to steal because he needed the money. He sold them so he could buy alcohol."
Heather Bolton, defending, told the court: "Mr Newby is alcohol dependant.
"In February his partner was told she only had a year to live unless she stopped drinking."
She said this caused problems, the relationship broke up and Newby used alcohol as a coping mechanism.
A spokesman for the probation service, told the court that Newby is working with Wear Recovery with regards to his alcohol consumption and the organisation is helping him to deal with his condition.
He said: "He says it is helping him immensely and he has reduced his alcohol intake significantly.
“This has had an impact on his offending behaviour and he has not offended since February."
The magistrates gave Newby a conditional discharge for 18 months and ordered him to pay £71 in compensation to the retailer.