Sunderland teen put on sex offenders' register after sending sexual messages to two underage girls

The case was dealt with in South Shields at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Joshua Thompson, 19, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two charges of engaging in sexual communication with a child.A court heard the first incident took place in November last year and the second in March this year and that Thompson knew how young the girls were.

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was told that Thompson used a false name to set up a social media account when the first offence happened.

Oriana Frame, prosecuting, said the first victim was on Facebook when she got a message from someone calling themselves Bradley Armstrong.

She said a conversation took place and it turned sexual, with Thompson telling the young girl that he was feeling ‘horny’.

Ms Frame told the court: “The victim’s grandmother found the messages and stopped the conversation. She reported the messages to the police.

“The victim said the conversation started as being normal.”

The youngster became uncomfortable when he sent her a topless photograph.

Police managed to trace the IP address for Bradley Armstrong to Thompson’s mother’s home.

Ms Frame said: “On being interviewed he admitted he had set up fake profiles in the past to speak to people.”

She said in March another young girl accidentally messaged Thompson on social media and he replied with normal conversation.

Ms Frame said: “He started asking if she had a boyfriend and was she in her pjs.”

She said he asked if she had ever sent nude photos and said she had a nice bottom.

The court heard that When Thompson’s mother was alerted to what had happened, she contacted the police.

Jason Smith, defending, told the magistrates’ court that Thompson is immature for his age.

He said: “Joshua is a 19-year-old man, but in developmental years possibly very immature.

“He is a 19-year-old who presents as someone who is still at school.

“He is still a very young man and he finds it difficult to talk to people, so he has in the past used messenger to communicate with people.

“Clearly this whole episode, from the day he was arrested to appearing here today, has been a very traumatic lesson for this young man.

“I know this is an offence that will not be repeated. He is absolutely devastated and embarrassed about being here.

“He did not appreciate the significance of what he was doing and has come to learn that.”