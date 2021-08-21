Sunderland teen appears in court charged with rape and assault.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Detective Chief Inspector Shelley Hudson, of Northumbria Police, said: “A 17-year-old man has now been charged following a report of a rape and an assault near University Metro Station in Sunderland yesterday (Friday).

“The 17-year-old, who can not be named for legal reasons, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates today charged with rape and assault. He was remanded in custody.

“This is clearly a very serious incident and specialist officers are offering the victims any support they need at this time.

“Officers remain in the area to carry out enquiries and anybody with concerns is encouraged to speak to them.