Sunderland teen appears in court charged with rape and assault.

A Sunderland teen has appeared in court charged with rape and assault.
Detective Chief Inspector Shelley Hudson, of Northumbria Police, said: “A 17-year-old man has now been charged following a report of a rape and an assault near University Metro Station in Sunderland yesterday (Friday).
“The 17-year-old, who can not be named for legal reasons, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates today charged with rape and assault. He was remanded in custody.
“This is clearly a very serious incident and specialist officers are offering the victims any support they need at this time.
“Officers remain in the area to carry out enquiries and anybody with concerns is encouraged to speak to them.
“Anyone who has information that may assist our investigation can get in touch by contacting us via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20210820-0044.”